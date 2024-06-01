KOTA KINABALU, June 1 — Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) President Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili officially handed over the presidency duties to his deputy Datuk Seri Joachim Gunsalam at the PBS Supreme Council Meeting here today.

Ongkili today had also made Gunsalam, Sabah Deputy Chief Minister II, the acting president with immediate effect.

In a message read by the party’s Secretary-General Datuk Julita Majungki at the meeting and made available to the media here, Ongkili described the day filled with mixed feelings, but added that the transfer of duties was necessary for the good of the party.

“Today, the time has come for a change that I am confident will bring renewal, namely the handing over or the transfer of my duties and responsibilities as president to the acting appointee chosen by me.

“...in accordance with the provisions in Article 15 (iii) (a) of the PBS Constitution which is our Deputy President Datuk Seri Joachim Gunsalam,” he said.

On April 6, Majungki said Ongkili will take leave from his position, while Gunsalam will be PBS acting president starting June 1, which is today.

Ongkili, who had been heading PBS for the last six years said it is not easy for a leader to relinquish his position, duties, and roles to a successor among the line of leaders.

He said many questions will undoubtedly arise, and many challenges will be faced by whoever holds or acts as the President of any party or organisation, especially a party that is so historic and meaningful to the beloved people of Sabah.

Ongkili, however, said that with his current health condition required more attention and focus for his recovery process and was confident that the appointment of Gunsalam was a good decision for PBS at this time.

“My hope is that with this appointment, our party leadership remains united to continue the unfinished struggle for the people and the state of Sabah,” he said. — Bernama