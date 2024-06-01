KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — A mountain guide died after collapsing when he reached the peak of Gunung Hitam in Hulu Langat near here this morning, according to the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM).

The guide, identified as Norfazli Abd Aziz, 57, was confirmed dead at 5.50pm today by a medical team at the location about five hours later.

Selangor director JBPM Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail said following an emergency call regarding the incident at 11.48am, a rescue team assembled from the Bandar Tun Hussein Onn fire and rescue station, police, medical unit (Ministry of Health) and the Civil Defence Force was deployed to the location.

“The rescue team took four hours to reach the top of the mountain by about 4.30pm, and Norfazli was unconscious but still breathing.

“However, the victim was confirmed dead by a Ministry of Health medical officer at 5.50pm,” he said, adding that efforts to bring down the victim’s body were still underway and expected to be completed by 10pm. — Bernama

