KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — Umno’s readiness to reintegrate the very same members it purged a little more than a year ago can stabilise the party and bolster the unity government led by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, two political analysts said.

Azmi Hassan, a fellow at the National Council of Professors, called it a strategic manoeuvre for Umno as the former members who were suspended or removed still command considerable support and have demonstrated unwavering loyalty without resorting to excessive criticism.

“I think that is a very wise strategy for Umno since those who were suspended. For example, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein; or those who have been removed, like Khairy Jamaluddin or even Tan Sri Annuar Musa, have been loyal to the party and have not criticised it excessively.

“These Umno members or former members have a huge following. When they are outside of Umno, like Khairy Jamaluddin or Shahril Hamdan in this case, it affects the party,” he told Malay Mail this week when contacted.

He said that though bringing back the purged members into Umno’s fold could reignite internal fights, the party’s top five leaders now appear to have the solid backing of its grassroots members to withstand future pressures.

“Therefore, I believe it is a good strategy. The internal competition will be minimal compared to the huge benefits of regaining the confidence of former Umno supporters who backed the suspended or removed leaders,” he said.

Azmi also said the advantages of reinstating trust among Umno supporters significantly outweigh the potential internal conflicts.

Syaza Syukr from International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) is of the view that having Umno to take back its rogue members will benefit the unity government by making it easier to manage potentially harmful actions or statements.

Like Azmi, the IIUM academic said that dissent is inevitable, but believes that Umno and the Anwar government will be better served by including dissenters than leaving them in the cold.

“The move will benefit the unity government because it is better to have more people within the circle than outside. When outside of the party, it is much more difficult to manage what they say or do that might hurt the government.

“But if they’re with the party, there are mechanisms to ensure the government remains strong and united. Of course we do not expect zero dissent but at least there will be avenues for inter-party discussion,” she told Malay Mail when contacted.

Asked about whether the return of rogues would tilt public perception the other wise to be against Umno once more, Syaza said it does not have to be inherently negative.

She explained that post-GE15 expulsions had led to perceptions of party authoritarianism and an inability to handle dissenting voices.

However, Syaza said Umno’s willingness to accept former members might give the latter food for thought – that they are allowed to speak up against the party leadership and that any penalty is not for the long-term.

“I do not see it as a ‘u-turn’ move to accept those who betrayed the party. After all only those who are ‘loyal’ will be accepted so it’s not a full turnaround,” she added.

But Suffian Mansor, the head of the History Programme at the Research Centre for History, Politics and International Affairs in Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, holds to a different view.

He believes the taking back its renegades right now will backfire.

“In my opinion, the action should not be reconsidered for a moment because Umno is in the process of strengthening itself, and any reversal could backfire on Umno later,” he told Malay Mail this week.

Negeri Sembilan Umno chief Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias floated the idea of giving sacked party leaders a second chance on May 23.

The Umno supreme council member said former members who remained loyal to the party can be readmitted to the party so as to swell and strengthen the party.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki has also supported the move, saying the party is always open to those who share its ideology.

But the Umno Veterans Club gave conditional support for having sacked members rejoin, saying it would be better for those purged to be kept out if their return brought back internal division.

Former member Isham Jalil who was briefly an Umno information chief has since commented that the “second chance” offer reeked of desperation and a ploy to swell its ranks.