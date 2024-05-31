SEPANG, May 31 — Police apprehended two local men at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 2 and seized 38.8 kilogrammes (kg) of syabu, valued at RM1.2 million, here yesterday.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said in the 4am operation, a 34-year-old man was detained while carrying two suitcases filled with 37 plastic packages believed to be syabu.

Another 36-year-old suspect, allegedly involved in drug trafficking, was arrested at a nearby hotel.

“The two served as couriers for drug syndicates, transporting drugs from a neighbouring country for distribution in Sarawak, including Bintulu, Sibu and Miri,” he told a media briefing here today.

Each trip earned the suspects RM2,500, with records showing seven trips made between March and May, he added.

Hussein explained that the duo received flight tickets and accommodation near KLIA, with their task lasting two to three days.

“They were given bags of drugs to transport to Sarawak, where syndicate members awaited at drop-off points,” he elaborated.

Drug analysis revealed that the seized drugs could potentially cater to 77,700 users in a day, assuming a daily consumption of 0.5 grams per person.

Additionally, both suspects had prior criminal records and tested positive for methamphetamine. The police also confiscated RM600 in cash.

The suspects have been remanded for seven days under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, Hussein said, adding that police surveillance has been intensified following increased drug smuggling attempts. — Bernama