KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — All police officers that took part in the investigation of a high profile assault case involving a deaf e-hailing driver will be interrogated after new claims emerged that the complainant was made to withdraw a report under duress.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said that federal police are now investigating the allegation, first made by a group representing people with disabilities, and vowed stern action against any officers found to have breached the law.

“The officers who were involved in the investigation will be called in to Bukit Aman for questioning,” he said in a statement issued this evening.

“We want to enable a thorough probe so all parties can give their account. The main focus of this investigation is to prevent any wrongdoer from not being held accountable. There will be no compromise and stern action will be taken if anyone is found guilty,” he added.

Advertisement

The assault case of a deaf e-hailing driver has garnered national attention and widespread condemnation.

The driver alleged that he had been assaulted by a security personnel who was a part of the team that escorted the Johor Regent at a high-end hotel near Brickfields in the national capital earlier this week.

The man, in his 40s, claimed his assailant had instructed him to drive off from the location where he was parked temporarily while waiting to pick up a passenger.

Advertisement

He alleged that he was beaten up when he couldn’t understand what the security personnel said.

Yesterday, the driver filed a second police report saying he wants no further action because the matter had been resolved amicably.

The move raised eyebrows.

Just hours after the police announced the case had been closed, the Malaysian Deaf Advocacy and Wellbeing Association (Dawn) issued a statement saying the complainant was mistreated when he was called in to record his statement over his allegation.

The police were said to have threatened to confiscate his smartphone, which likely forced the e-hailing driver to opt for a settlement.

It was also suggested that the complainant was also offered compensation, but did not state who offered it.

In a statement today, Johor Regent Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim said that there is a movement using a recent incident alleging assault by his security detail to smear the royal institution’s reputation.

He urged the public to give the authorities space to carry out their investigation into the incident that took place earlier this week.