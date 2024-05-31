KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — Johor Regent Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim today said that there is a movement using a recent incident alleging assault by his security detail to smear the royal institution’s reputation.

He urged the public to give the authorities space to carry out their investigation into the incident that took place earlier this week.

“I am aware that there is a movement to drag the royal institution by using this incident but to link the actions of an external security personnel with myself and the entire royal institution is uncalled for,” he said in his latest posting on his official Facebook account today.

Tunku Ismail, who is also the Johor Crown Prince, was responding to an alleged assault on a Person with Disabilities (PwD) e-hailing driver by his security detail at the St Regis Hotel Kuala Lumpur here on Tuesday.

The incident, through the victim’s first information report (FIR), was shared on social media by whistleblower site Edisi Siasat on the same day following allegations of a cover-up due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Tunku Ismail, who is popularly known as TMJ (the Malay initials for Tunku Mahkota Johor), said he immediately urged the Royal Malaysian Police security escort team to cooperate with investigations after being informed about the alleged incident on Tuesday.

He said he does not condone any form of illegal action or intimidation concerning the case.

“I urged the authorities to investigate the incident thoroughly where a police escort officer was alleged to have committed a harmful act.

“I hope the authorities will take action following the law and give the victim justice,” he said.

It was previously reported that the police were investigating the alleged assault, purportedly involving a bodyguard tasked with escorting a VVIP, who was later revealed to be a Johor royalty.

The 46-year-old e-hailing driver, who is a deaf-mute, lodged a police report on the same day after he was allegedly assaulted and was sent to hospital.

Later it was reported that the incident had been resolved after the complainant lodged a second report to withdraw the first report.