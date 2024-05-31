PENAMPANG, May 31 — Hyellene Danius, representing Inanam district, has been crowned Unduk Ngadau 2024 on the last day of Pesta Kaamatan celebrations at Hongkod Koisaan Hall of the Kadazandusun Cultural Association (KDCA) here today.

Hyellene beat 50 other contestants to receive her title from Unduk Ngadau 2023, Carol Abbey Gail, as well as RM12,000 in cash, a crown, a trophy and other prizes from Toh Puan Norlidah RM Jasni, the wife of the Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Sabah, accompanied by Datin Seri Juliah Salag, the wife of the Sabah chief minister.

Unduk Ngadau is a cultural and heritage beauty pageant held in conjunction with Pesta Kaamatan and this year marks its 64th edition.

Elldiwirna Saimen of Kiulu district was runner-up, winning RM10,000 in cash, and other prizes, third place went to Monicka Majin, from Keningau, who won RM8,000 and other prizes, while fourth place was won by Johor KDCA representative Romandawi Gapari, who took home RM5,000 in cash and other prizes.

Liane Melve Grace Lias (Inanam); Elviana Gunong (Tongod) and Richella Kan Siang Feng (Kemabong) placed fifth, sixth and seventh respectively. — Bernama

