PUTRAJAYA, May 31 — Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) graduates can apply for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) courses under the supervision of the Labour Department till June 9, the Human Resources Ministry (Kesuma) said today.

The ministry said that the Labour Department provided TVET courses at the certificate, diploma and advanced diploma level to produce skilled and semi-skilled workforce.

“There are 32 Labour Department training institutes throughout the country that offer over 50 programmes and 112 courses to school leavers,” Kesuma said, adding that SPM graduates who were offered TVET courses also could apply for Islamic skill training loans provided by the Skills Development Fund Corporation (PTPK) for skill training courses accredited by the Skill Development Department and registered with PTPK.

Meanwhile, Level-Three Sijil Kemahiran Malaysia (SKM) graduates can apply for TVET courses until June 11, the ministry said.

SPM graduates can apply via the UPUOnline system while Level-Three SKM graduates can apply via the UP-TVET portal at https://mohon.tvet.gov.my. — Bernama