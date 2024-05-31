KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — Education is recognised as a bridge that fosters Malaysia-China relations, with a primary focus currently on new emerging technologies including artificial intelligence (AI), Transport Minister Anthony Loke said.

He added that China could contribute significantly by sharing technology, particularly those related to the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) field, to meet the demands of the Malaysian market.

“One of the key focus right now is the field of TVET and it is the vision of the Malaysian government to focus more of our education system towards it.

“Strong emphasis is being given to TVET and we have strong cooperation with China, as the country has offered many opportunities for our students to have TVET training there.

“We hope to have more collaborations and I’m sure there will be more announcements on them in the next few months,” he said on Bernama TV’s Roundtable: 50 Years of Malaysia-China Friendship programme today, adding that student exchange programmes were equally important to allow students from both countries to learn about each other’s language and culture, which can further strengthen bilateral ties.

Local media reported that a total of 220 Chinese companies were offering 5,125 places to Malaysian students for TVET short, medium and long-term training, which is seen as a game changer in boosting the TVET industry in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Minister Counsellor at the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China Lin Shiguang said that Malaysia and China could work hand in hand, as China possesses considerable experience in advancing TVET education, particularly related to mega projects and construction.

He said it is also crucial to highlight more on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education, especially with the rapid development of AI, cloud computing, big data, and the Internet of Things (IoT) that could help with the adaptation and innovation required in various industries.

Malaysia and China are celebrating the 50th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations today, with Malaysia being the first Association of South-east Asian Nations (Asean) country to establish diplomatic ties with China. — Bernama