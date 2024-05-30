NILAI, May 30 — The Ministry of Higher Education (KPT) needs to approach and constantly hold discussions with industry players to ensure technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) graduates find a place in the job market, including in the private sector.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir said this was to make it easier for relevant parties to identify the fields required by industry.

“This is important, must have discussions and, because of that, the government has forged a collaboration involving the industry and universities... so don’t just take the approach of blaming them (the industry) for not taking in (the graduates) or that we do not provide.

“Most important is the joint approach, we have held meetings, namely cooperation between the ministries in matters related to manpower, including the Ministry of Human Resources and Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry to ensure the aspects of workforce requirements that are needed,” he said.

Advertisement

He told reporters this after officiating the launch of the new building of the Faculty of Main Language Studies, Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM), which cost RM50 million and has an area of 316 square feet, here today.

The media today reported that the Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) said only 39.6 per cent of private companies hired TVET graduates.

Zambry said the TVET graduates produced by the country were of high quality since every programme and subject that is implemented at every institution of higher learning would need to get approval from the Malaysian Qualification Agency (MQA).

Advertisement

“Whatever course to be implemented needs the MQA approval, so we can’t say the private educational institutions can implement any course they like. There are stipulated rules and laws, if anyone promotes a programme that doesn’t meet the qualifications, action will be taken,” he said.

He said all institutions also needed to provide some added value to the programmes that they want to implement. — Bernama