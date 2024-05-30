KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — Three members of the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) detained in Ops Samba 2.0 were separately charged in the Sessions Court here today for allegedly accepting bribes to release cargo trucks without inspection.

Before Judge Suzana Hussin, Shaharudin Suboh, 54, pleaded not guilty to 22 charges, while Alizan Wahid, 43, pleaded the same to four charges. Ismail Idris, 49, pleaded not guilty to six charges before Judge Azura Alwi.

Shaharudin, as a Grade WK22 Customs Assistant stationed at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Customs, was accused of receiving bribes totalling RM13,600 from a company owner for not inspecting trucks carrying goods out of KLIA Cargo between August 30, 2017, and July 11, 2023. Alizan, a Grade WK19 Customs Assistant, faced four charges of accepting bribes amounting to RM17,500 from the same individual between May 26, 2018, and December 28, 2018.

Ismail, also a Grade WK22 Customs Assistant, faced six charges of receiving bribes totalling RM5,200 from the same individual for similar purposes between November 17, 2020, and September 19, 2022. All charges were brought under Section 17 (a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years’ imprisonment and a fine of not less than five times the amount or value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Shaharudin and Alizan were granted bail of RM15,000 each with one surety and additional conditions, including surrendering their passports, reporting to the MACC office once a month, and refraining from harassing prosecution witnesses. The court set Shaharudin’s case for mention on July 2, and Alizan’s case for July 10. Ismail was granted bail of RM8,000 with one surety under similar conditions, and his case was also set for mention on July 2.

Thus far, 16 JKDM personnel detained in Ops Samba 2.0 have been charged with corruption offences across various courts in the country. — Bernama

