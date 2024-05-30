KUCHING, May 30 — Bekenu, a settlement located approximately 50 kilometres from the city of Miri in northern Sarawak, has become the third location for “Baitul Mahabbah”, a transit premises for undocumented foreign children under the age of 12.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, who officiated the new Baitul Mahabbah today, said it had been operational since March with a capacity to accommodate 100 children.

“So far, 62 out of 239 undocumented foreign children placed at Baitul Mahabbah have been repatriated to their home countries,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Saifuddin, who is in Sarawak for a two-day working visit, also thanked all parties involved in the effort, including the Malaysian Immigration Department, NGOs, and other government agencies and departments.

Baitul Mahabbah is an initiative by the Home Ministry in collaboration with non-governmental organisations, serving as a facility equipped with necessary amenities to ensure the comfort of undocumented foreign children before their repatriation. — Bernama

