BEIJING, May 30 — Malaysia has proposed to China to extend the visa exemption period for Malaysian tourists from 15 to 30 days, according to Malaysia’s Ambassador to China, Datuk Norman Muhamad.

He said this matter was raised during Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s courtesy visit to Chinese Premier Li Qiang yesterday.

The proposal received a response from China and will be reviewed by the departments and ministries of both countries, he said.

He said discussions on this matter are expected to be finalised during the official visit of Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail to China, scheduled for June 4.

Advertisement

“China has already announced the extension of the visa exemption period for Malaysian tourists for another year, ending in late 2025. However, on our part, no decision has been made yet.

“For the proposal to extend the visa exemption for Malaysian tourists raised by Ahmad Zahid, it was well received by the Chinese government, and the decision is expected to be announced during the official visit of China’s top leaders to Malaysia next month,” he said at a press conference today in conjunction with Ahmad Zahid’s official visit to China, which began on May 22 and ends this Saturday.

In November 2023, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced a 30-day visa exemption for tourists from China and India starting December 1 of the same year.

Advertisement

“Additionally, both parties (Ahmad Zahid and Li Qiang) agreed that the existing visa exemption decision stimulates various economic segments, including business between the two countries, and is not limited to the tourism sector alone,” he said. — Bernama