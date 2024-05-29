KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — Three cars were damaged after a tree fell on them in an incident at Sri Kemboja Apartment in Bukit Sentosa, Hulu Selangor, today.

The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department operation centre, in a statement, said it received a report about the incident at 4.59pm and a team from the Bukit Sentosa Fire and Rescue Station was deployed to the scene of the incident eight kilometres away.

“The tree fell on top of three vehicles in the parking area, namely a Proton Wira car and two Perodua Myvi cars. No casualties reported.

“Work to remove the trees is being carried out by the fire department,” read the statement. — Bernama

