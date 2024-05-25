KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — The Kuala Lumpur Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) was kept busy today, as firemen scrambled and sirens wailed after receiving four emergency calls involving fallen trees here due to storms this afternoon.

Its operations centre said in a statement today that the hotline started ringing from 6.20pm to 7pm.

A fallen tree at Lot 5746 in Jalan Klang Lama crushed four three-tonne lorries while at the First Residential College in Universiti Malaya, an electric pole was hit by a falling tree which blocked the main road.

“At Trellises Apartment and Jalan Long Yew Koh in Taman Tun Dr Ismail, toppled trees blocked the main route at both locations.

“The main areas affected by trees toppling today are in Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Universiti Malaya and Kuala Lumpur. The work of cutting down and clearing the fallen trees was carried out together with the Kuala Lumpur City Hall,” said the JBPM statement, which added that there were no casualties in all these incidents. — Bernama

