KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — A large tree has fallen near the parking lots in front of the AmBank in Taman Kinrara, Puchong, after heavy rain in the area.

According to the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department, seven cars were damaged in the incident. No injuries were reported.

This has led to the complete closure of the road in front of the bank this evening as work begins to clear the toppled tree and tow away the damaged cars.

In a statement, the department’s assistant director of operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said an emergency call came in at 4.24pm, after which nine firefighters in two vehicles were deployed to the scene.

Advertisement

“Upon arriving at the scene, the firefighters found a tree had been uprooted but there were no casualties. Work to remove the tree is being carried out,” he said.

Videos of the storm that brought down the tree and its immediate aftermath were widely shared on social media.

Advertisement

Pokok tumbang di hadapan tempat letak kereta Ambank Jalan Klang Lama. Penutupan penuh di laluan hadapan Ambank. Pihak Bomba Malaysia dan MPV Polis di lokasi. #kltu pic.twitter.com/KZnDCexFBI — KLCCC DBKL (@KLCCC_DBKL) May 27, 2024

A recent update from the DBKL Kuala Lumpur Command and Control Centre (KLCCC) on social media platform X showed a Fire and Rescue Department truck and Police Mobile Patrol Vehicle (MPV) at the scene.

It should be noted, however, that the DBKL post erroneously reported the location of the incident as “Ambank Jalan Klang Lama”.

The incident in Puchong this evening is the latest in a series of dramatic incidents involving fallen trees in the Klang Valley in recent weeks.

On May 8, for example, a thunderstorm caused an uprooted tree on Jalan Sultan Ismail near the Concorde Hotel to smash into the KL Monorail track and crashed onto 17 vehicles, killing a 47-year-old man while two others were injured.

Several damaged cars after the incident. — Picture from X/Bernama

More recently, two days ago, a tree fell at Lot 5746 in Jalan Klang Lama crushed four three-tonne lorries while at the First Residential College in Universiti Malaya, an electric pole was hit by a falling tree which blocked the main road.

“At Trellises Apartment and Jalan Long Yew Koh in Taman Tun Dr Ismail, toppled trees blocked the main route at both locations.

“The main areas affected by trees toppling today are in Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Universiti Malaya and Kuala Lumpur. The work of cutting down and clearing the fallen trees was carried out together with the Kuala Lumpur City Hall,” said the JBPM statement, which added that there were no casualties in the incidents.