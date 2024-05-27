KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said government support will ensure that foreign investments will proceed smoothly and start operations according to schedule.

He said the presence of strong investors such as Mubadala Energy, an international energy company headquartered in Abu Dhabi with investments in seven countries including Malaysia, is aligned with the government’s effort in implementing the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR).

“Malaysia welcomes this investment planning which is also linked to the high-impact renewable energy projects,” he said in a post on his official Facebook page today.

The prime minister received a courtesy visit from Mubadala Energy chief executive officer Sheikh Mansoor Mohamed Al Hamed, accompanied by Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Aziz at his office in Putrajaya today.

“This company (Mubadala Energy) is now active in renewable energy initiatives and decarbonation through investment in value chain development such as blue hydrogen and carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS).

“During the meeting, I informed on the focus and progress of implementation of Mubadala Energy’s investments in Malaysia,” said Anwar. — Bernama

