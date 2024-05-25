Advertisement

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) has prepared four additional Electric Train Service (ETS) trains, two each for Padang Besar-KL Sentral and its return trip, as well as KL Sentral-Butterworth and its return trip in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidiladha.

KTMB announced in a statement today that the additional trains along the Pandang-Besar-KL Sentral route will operate for nine days, from June 13 to 18 and June 21 to 23, while the trains along the Butterworth-KL Sentral route will operate for six days, from June 13 to 18.

“A total of 9,450 additional tickets, including business class coach, will be sold from tomorrow (May 26) at 3pm... The additional service is aimed to cope with high demand during festive seasons and to avoid traffic congestion for those who are returning to their hometowns.

“The public are urged to purchase their tickets on the KTMB Mobile (KITS) app or directly on the KTMB official website,” the company said.

KTMB also advised consumers to plan their journeys and to make their purchases earlier to enjoy cheaper flexible fares and to avoid purchasing at the last minute. — Bernama

