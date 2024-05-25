KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — Three out of the four operating theatres at the Serdang Heart Centre (PJS) in Selangor will be operational for both elective and emergency surgeries next month (June).

This matter was confirmed by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad through a brief post on the social media platform X today.



Advertisement

Advertisement

“In the meantime, angiogram services at PJS and emergency treatment for patients will still continue as normal at the facilities at Hospital Sultan Idris Shah (Serdang Hospital),” he said in the post.The Serdang Heart Centre Surgery Complex opened in December 2022 but was reportedly facing several technical issues including electricity supply problems.Following this, a meeting involving the PJS contractor and the Ministry of Health as well as Works Ministry was held recently where the contractor assured that all damages and defects in the health facility would be repaired by June. — Bernama