KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — Five family members of the suspect in the Ulu Tiram police station incident in Johor Baru, who were just freed after remand ends, were rearrested under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act (Sosma) 2012.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the re-arrest was made after initial police investigations found that the family had radical ideology and beliefs.

“After questioning the witnesses and neighbours of the family, police found out that the family was living in isolation, and did not mix around with people, and the children did not even finish school,” he told a press conference here today.

Meanwhile, Razarudin said two students who were arrested in connection with the incident have been released unconditionally after the police called 47 witnesses and found that they had no connection with any radical group.

In the 2.54am incident last Friday, Constables Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar, 22, and Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, 24, were killed while Corporal Mohd Hasif Roslan was injured in the incident. The suspect was shot dead.

On Saturday, seven individuals including the two students were remanded to facilitate investigations into the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The five others were the family members of the suspects, aged between 19 and 62.

Meanwhile, Razarudin said the security aspects and logistics at isolated police stations across the country would be improved through the installation of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and security lighting.

“The level of preparedness of police personnel at those stations would also be enhanced,” he said. — Bernama