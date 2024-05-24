SIBU, May 24 — The G1-G4 contractors who were appointed to carry out 457 works worth RM300 million across the country have no reason not to complete the projects well.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said this is because the schedule of rates for the work involved has been increased according to the costs of materials and services that have risen over the years.

He said that the increase in the price schedule was approved recently after 10 years.

“Because of that, the government expects that all the work to be completed well. It can no longer be said that the price of work is not reasonable or cannot cover the costs involved and so on because we have made an increase in the schedule of rates for related work,” he said.

He told reporters after officiating the Periodic Work Draw Lot for G1-G4 Contractors Under Sarawak State Federal Road Maintenance Contract for 2024 here today.

According to him, the rate of increase for Sarawak, Sabah and Labuan is approximately the same at 30 per cent.

Without elaborating further, Nanta said the rate is different for the peninsula.

In his speech earlier, he said the Ministry of Finance had approved the allocation of Development Expenditure for the Maintenance Works of Contractors G1 to G4 for federal roads throughout Malaysia amounting to RM300 Million under Budget 2024.

A total of RM200 million has been allocated to the Peninsula for 336 works while RM100 million has been allocated for Sarawak, Sabah and Labuan for 121 projects.

The draw programme at today’s ceremony involved 64 works in Sarawak, namely 41 periodic pavement works totaling RM 42.5 million and 23 non-pavement periodic works totaling RM 7.5 million. — Bernama