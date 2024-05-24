KANGAR, May 24 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) aims to improve teacher competencies through suitable training to ensure they can effectively guide students in utilising artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Minister Fadhlina Sidek said after the introduction of the Digital Education Policy (DEP), feedback indicated that students in the country possess significant capabilities, especially in AI innovation.

“Our students demonstrate notable proficiency in AI, emphasising the need for competent teachers to guide them.

“As such, we shall prioritise enhancing the competency and training of our educators, particularly in AI,” she told reporters after visiting Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama (SMKA) (P) Al-Alawiyah at Persiaran Jubli Emas here today.

Advertisement

Fadhlina highlighted that students in rural areas would be integrated into the digital community, thereby strengthening their proficiency in AI technology, adding that MOE initiatives such as teacher activity centres and the Digital Educational Learning Initiative Malaysia (DELIMa) platform would facilitate this effort.

Fadhlina further emphasised that schools should fully utilise the DELIMa platform as the primary medium for students to enhance their digital capabilities and innovation.

In addition, she highlighted that Perlis stands out among states with a notably high percentage of students endorsing Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education, reaching 60 per cent last year.

Advertisement

“This year, we aim for Perlis to sustain its 60 per cent achievement in STEM education,” she said.

Fadhlina’s two-day visit to Perlis included attending the Declaration Ceremony of SMK Syed Hussein in Arau, officiated by the Regent of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail. — Bernama