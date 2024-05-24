KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 ― Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor has been given until July 4 to file her defence in the US$346 million (RM1.63 billion) suit filed by 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and 10 others over the purchase of luxury items amounting to more than US$346 million, alleged to have been obtained through the misappropriation of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds.

Her counsel, Mohamed Baharudeen, said High Court deputy registrar Malarselvi Sanmugam set the date during the case management conducted online today and also ordered the 11 plaintiffs in the suit to file the reply to the defence statement before August 2.

The court also fixed June 14 for case management.

The plaintiffs in the suit, besides 1MDB, included five of its subsidiaries, namely 1MDB Energy Holdings Limited; 1MDB Energy Limited; 1MDB Energy (Langat) Limited; Global Diversified Investment Company Limited; and SRC International Sdn Bhd.

The other five companies named as the seventh to eleventh plaintiffs in the suit filed last May 9 are Affinity Equity International Partners Limited; Alsen Chance Holdings Limited; Blackrock Commodities (Global) Limited; Blackstone Asia Real Estate Partners Limited; and Brightstone Jewellery Limited, listed as the seventh to eleventh plaintiffs.

They named Rosmah, the wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, and another woman, Shabnam Naraindas Daswani (also known as Natasha Mirpuri), as the first and second defendants.

The plaintiffs contended that the luxury items, such as jewellery, watches, and handbags, were acquired or obtained by Rosmah or the second defendant, not with Rosmah's personal funds, but with funds misappropriated from the first to the sixth plaintiffs.

“The funds were channelled through various offshore entities, including the seventh to the eleventh plaintiffs, before being disbursed to 48 different vendors for the purchase of all the luxury items, involving a total of 320 payments amounting to US$346,010,489,” read the statement of claim.

Therefore, the plaintiffs are seeking, among others, Rosmah to pay US$346,010,489 or other amounts as the court may deem appropriate.

They also seek an order for Shabnam to pay damages or compensation to be assessed later, as well as aggravated and exemplary damages, costs, and other reliefs deemed fit by the court. ― Bernama