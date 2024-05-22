KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — Police raided two residential units in Jalan Ceylon, Bukit Bintang here last night and arrested 13 foreigners, including two women, on suspicion of being involved in an online job scam.

Dang Wangi District police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya said the 13 were aged between 23 and 38 and police also seized seven laptops, 21 mobile phones and a modem during the raids.

He said a preliminary investigation found that the syndicate had been operating for almost a month and targeted victims abroad.

“All those arrested acted as customer service officers and, upon further investigation, none were found to have any police records,” he said in a statement today.

Advertisement

Noor Dellhan said all those arrested have been remanded for three days from today to assist in the investigations under Section 420/511 of the Penal Code.

“As such, police would like to urge the public to give their cooperation and channel any information on illegal activities. All information can be channelled to the Dang Wangi district police headquarters at 03-26002222 or any nearby police stations,” he said. — Bernama

Advertisement