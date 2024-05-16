MUAR, May 16 — A 45-year-old woman was conned out of RM375,000 after her business partner told her that the money would get her the honorific title of “Datuk Seri” from Pahang.

Muar police chief Assistant Commissioner Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said the victim alleged she was offered the honorific title by the suspect almost two years ago in June of 2022.

“The victim, who was interested in the offer, agreed and made several online transactions in smaller amounts for 35 times until the total payment of RM375,000 was made.

“Upon the full payment, the victim said she was notified by the suspect in August of the same year that her name was on the list of recipients for the ‘Datuk Seri’ title.

Advertisement

“However, the victim checked on the portal and found that her name was never on the list of recipients for the title,” he said in a statement today.

Raiz Mukhliz said the victim became suspicious of the offer after the long wait and only proceeded to lodge a police report at the Muar district police headquarters yesterday.

He said police have initiated investigations into the case under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating, which provides a maximum jail term of up to 10 years, whipping, and a fine upon conviction.

Advertisement

Raiz Mukhliz urged the public to be alert and not fall victim to scams, especially those conducted online and on social media.

“The public should learn to identify and avoid being a victim to the latest criminal trends.

“If in doubt, please check with the proper authorities on any suspicious offer so prompt action can be taken,” he said.