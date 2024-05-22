KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has called on Malaysians to show their support and pray for the victory of the national speak takraw squad, who will compete against Thailand in the Sepak Takraw World Cup 2024 finals todays.

He said the doubles team Aidil Aiman Azwawi and Muhammad Noraizat Mohd Nordin and trio Farhan Adam, Mohammad Syahir Mohd Rosdi, and Mohamad Azlan Alias performed fiercely in the semi-final event last night.

He said he took the time to watch the semi-finals held at Titiwangsa Stadium to support the national squad.

“Intense and suspenseful! Congratulations, Noraizat Nordin, Aidil Aiman, and the Malaysian team, on this priceless victory for Malaysia. The national regu team also qualifies for the finals! Well done Syahir and Azlan.

Advertisement

“The prayers of Malaysians accompany the success of the national sepak takraw squad. Hopefully, they will emerge as champions, InsyaAllah,” he said in a post on Facebook.

Ahmad Zahid also called on the public to come to the stadium and show their support to the national team.

Earlier yesterday, national doubles Aidil Aiman and Muhammad Noraizat and trio Farhan, Mohammad Syahir, and Mohamad Azlan advanced to the finals after defeating Myanmar 2-0. — Bernama

Advertisement