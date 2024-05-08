SHAH ALAM, May 8 — The land title belonging to actor Ammar Baharin’s family, which was transferred to another party without their knowledge, has been ratified, said Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said such cases have occurred several times before, partly due to the manual recording methods used by land administration authorities.

“I have not received an official report regarding the matter, but based on the information, the land belonging to Ammar Baharin’s family has been ratified.

He told reporters about this at the Selangor Menteri Besar Incorporated Aidilfitri celebration here today.

Advertisement

Ammar demanded an explanation from the Selangor Land and Mines Office about the second title deed issued to another party, questioning the authority that approved the process.

The actor also wanted to know to whom the proceeds from the land sale were released since his mother has been paying the land tax.

Amirudin said he is confident that the case will be handled properly, adding that Ammar will be notified about the land status.

Advertisement

He said there were more than five similar cases during his 10-year service as a state executive councillor, adding that the state government had to bear significant losses due to this issue.

“But with the government’s current e-land ownership system, we believe that such incidents can be avoided or tackled early,” he added. — Bernama