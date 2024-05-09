SHAH ALAM, May 9 — The Selangor government today launched the Selangor State Structure Plan 2035 (Amendment) draft, a planning document aimed at complementing the First Selangor Plan 2021-2025 in managing the state’s physical development.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari stated that the draft is a review of the Selangor State Structure Plan, which has remained unaltered since its gazettement on Feb 2, 2017. Its primary objective is to align state planning, policies, and strategies with international, federal, and state standards.

In pursuit of the vision to establish Selangor as a “Preferred, Progressive, and Prosperous State,” the plan outlines 17 strategic directions, 73 policies, and 522 initiatives, that will serve as the cornerstone in steering the state’s development trajectory for the upcoming decade.

“The Selangor State Structure Plan 2035 (Amendment) draft will be exhibited from today until June 9, and the public can submit feedback, objections, and appeals regarding any proposal contained in the document.

“Public feedback or objections are highly encouraged to ensure that this planning does not fail but rather benefits the people and facilitates the implementation and management of development projects as outlined,” he emphasised.

He made the statement during a press conference after launching the Publicity and Public Participation programme for the draft here today.

Amirudin said the document also focuses on development proposals in suburban areas as a catalyst for accelerating existing development.

In addition to Petaling Jaya, Shah Alam, Gombak, and Sepang, he said the document also highlights development proposals in the northern and southern regions of Selangor.

He emphasised that the plan’s economic development focus also entails the ongoing economic planning for three regions: the Southern Selangor Integrated Development Region, the Sabak Bernam Development Area, and the Maritime Gateway Economic Development Zone.

“It is hoped that this Selangor State Structure Plan can serve as a reference for government and non-governmental agencies, stakeholders, and industry players to jointly advance and develop Selangor towards 2035 in line with the Malaysia Madani development,” he said. — Bernama