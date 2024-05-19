ISKANDAR PUTERI, May 19 — The Johor state government will take stern action against water supply companies and agencies in the state if water supply disruptions recur.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said disruptions were still occurring frequently in several areas, including during the recent Hari Raya Aidilfitri period.

“Water disruptions occurred during Aidilfitri in Bukit Permai, Gambir and Layang-Layang. It even happens in other areas.

“The National Water Services Commission (SPAN) as the supervisory body has to be responsible and pay serious attention to Johor Regent, Tunku Mahkota Ismail’s decree,” he said in his windup speech at the Johor state legislative assembly in Kota Iskandar here today.

Meanwhile, he also shared that there were 19 schools in Johor categorised as dilapidated schools and out of that number, 14 have had allocations approved for repairs since 2021, but not one school has been completely repaired in three years.

“What went wrong? How can such a thing happen, until our children become victims of bureaucracy. We need more teachers and new schools in Johor Bahru, Pasir Gudang and Kulai,” Onn Hafiz said.

He also said that the hardcore poor in the state has declined by 39.5 per cent, from 4,378 households to 2,647 households, while the Johor State Islamic Religious Council received RM388 million in zakat payment, while the Social Welfare Department received an allocation of RM269 million.

He pointed out that with RM657 million to help those in need, Johor should not no longer have any hardcore poor. — Bernama