JASIN, May 18 — The Melaka government is establishing a Youth State Assembly this June to elevate the voices of the youth and involve them in providing input on issues discussed at the state government level.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said that this effort supports youth development in the state, with several matters requiring serious attention to ensure the interests of the youth are continually safeguarded.

“The setting up of the Malaysian Youth Parliament will be translated into a Youth State Assembly here, and we are currently making proposals to ensure this can be realised.

“Additionally, it can serve as a platform to produce future leaders, allowing young people to voice their aspirations towards leadership, and reflecting the tastes and preferences of the youth in policy-making for the development of the state of Melaka,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier, he had officiated the state-level National Youth Day (HBN) 2024 celebration at Jasin Mini Stadium. Also present were State Youth Development, Sports, and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO) Committee chairman V P Shanmugam and State Youth and Sports Department director Khairul Adri Rosli.

Ab Rauf further explained that the state government will continue to support youth development initiatives in the state, such as appointing youth representatives as members of the local authority councils (PBT) in Melaka, nominated by the community and other various efforts.

Meanwhile, he said that Melaka is also ready to host the national-level HBN 2024 celebration next week at Dataran Pahlawan, Banda Hilir, and will provide the best facilities and infrastructure, considering the event as a significant recognition for the state government.

At today's event, he also presented awards to the winners of the Anugerah Perdana Belia Negara (APBN) 2024 awards. The individual male category was won by Mohd Firdaus Baharuddin, the individual female category by G Durgashini while in the youth organisation category it was awarded to Junior Chamber International Malacca City Entrepreneur (JCI MCE). — Bernama