PUTRAJAYA, May 17 — Malaysia strongly supports and commends South Africa for its resolute effort to stop the genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza.

It also welcomes South Africa’s latest request for the indication of additional provisional measures before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Israel at the two-day public hearing being held at Peace Palace in The Hague from May 16 to 17, the Malaysian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday.

This is the third request for additional measures brought by South Africa since the initial provisional measures granted by the ICJ on January 26, 2024.

The additional provisional measures pertain to the urgent need for the cessation of Israel’s military offensive in Rafah, facilitation of unimpeded access to humanitarian aid and assistance to Gaza.

Advertisement

South Africa urged submission by Israel of a report to the ICJ on all measures taken to abide by the provisional measures.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan had represented Malaysia during the Public Hearings on the request for the ICJ’s Advisory Opinion in respect of the Legal Consequences arising from the Policies and Practices of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem at the Peace Palace on Feb 22.

“The international community has a collective responsibility to demand that Israel cease its military operations.

Advertisement

“Israel’s offensives in Rafah, a 64-square-kilometre area crowded with over 1.4 million Palestinians seeking refuge, will result in a massive humanitarian catastrophe,” the statement read.

The Ministry emphasised Malaysia’s unwavering support for the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine, based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, as well as the admission of Palestine as a full Member of the United Nations. — Bernama