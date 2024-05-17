JAKARTA, May 17 — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, will lead Malaysia’s delegation to the 10th World Water Forum (WWF) in Bali from May 18 to 21, at the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

The WWF, held every three years and jointly organised by the World Water Council (WWC) and the host country, aims to foster global collaborative relationships and promote joint action in addressing new and emerging water management issues through integrated solutions.

“This forum is expected to reaffirm Malaysia’s commitment to ensuring sustainable utilisation of water, the security of water supply and creating economic opportunities.

“Malaysia, through the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, will focus on innovative solutions to address emerging water challenges, such as the change in precipitation patterns and extreme weather events,” the ministry said in a statement today.

Malaysia’s participation in the forum will include a high-level meeting where Indonesia will lead the discussion to explore innovative solutions to water-related challenges according to the forum theme, “Water for Shared Prosperity”.

The delegation is expected to have bilateral meetings with Widodo, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investments, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, and Secretary to the Water Convention and other relevant parties.

“The meetings will discuss the progress of bilateral relations, particularly future cooperation and collaborative efforts to enhance water sustainability and sharing innovative solutions to tackle water-related issues in the region, as well as globally,” the ministry added. — Bernama

