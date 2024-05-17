JOHOR BARU, May 17 — Two policemen were killed while another was injured after an unidentified assailant attacked them at the Ulu Tiram police station along Jalan Kota Tinggi here early this morning.

It is learnt that the policemen were shot at and hacked by the man, who was also killed, during the 2.54am attack.

Johor police chief M. Kumar, who was at the scene, confirmed the incident but did not elaborate.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain is said to be on the way to the location.

MORE TO COME