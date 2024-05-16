KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday detained the former chief executive officer of a statutory body on suspicion of abusing power and misappropriating funds allocated by the Ministry of Finance (MoF) for a development project worth RM1.2 billion.

According to a source, the suspect, in his 60s was detained at 8pm when he arrived at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya to give his statement.

“Following the arrest, the suspect was brought to the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court this morning and would be remanded for two days until tomorrow (May 17),” he told Bernama today.

Advertisement

The source said the suspect is believed to have misused government funds by transferring part of the loan received from the MoF to contractors and consultant companies not related to the development cost as stated in the government loan allocation application and the act is believed to have been committed between 2019 and 2021.

Meanwhile, MACC senior director of investigations Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim when contacted, confirmed the arrest, and said the case was being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009.

Yesterday, the MACC had remanded two senior officers of a statutory body in connection with the same case. — Bernama

Advertisement