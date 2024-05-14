DOHA, May 14 — Malaysia must explore the potential for cooperation with Qatar in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector, as well as seize the incentives amounting to nine billion Qatari riyals (RM11.7 billion) announced by the kingdom.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim welcomed the announcement of the incentives, saying this is in line with the government’s aim to empower the sector in Malaysia.

“Yes, our focus is cooperation with Qatar in the field of AI. That is there. For example, Qatar has an AI research institute. (Thus) I have asked (Higher Education Minister) Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir to take follow-up action with his counterpart, the Minister of Education of Qatar,” he told Malaysian reporters, concluding his visit to the West Asian country today.

Earlier, Qatar Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, who is also the Minister of Foreign Affairs, announced a “massive” digital transformation effort with incentives worth about nine billion Qatari riyals, including in the field of AI, during the Qatar Economic Forum this morning. — Bernama

