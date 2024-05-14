ISKANDAR PUTERI, May 14 — Johor has received an allocation of RM30.3 million to implement various flood mitigation projects to counter the impact of global climate change, the Johor State Legislative Assembly was told today.

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said the allocation involved development projects listed as state priorities under the 5th Rolling Plan (RP5) of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

“The projects involve the development of an integrated river basin of Skudai River; Johor Baru District drainage master plan; drainage project in Pekan Bakri, Muar; coastal erosion control project in Persisiran Pantai Darat, Mersing; as well as a drainage master plan for Bandar Maharani, Bandar Pekan Nenas and Bandar Batu Pahat.

“The state has also established the Johor State Green Development Council which brings together various related agencies to discuss climate change issues including floods,” said Ling (BN-Yong Peng).

Advertisement

He said this when answering an oral question from Datuk Pandak Ahmad (BN-Kota Iskandar) about the government’s preparations to deal with disasters, especially floods.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor said the state government will build 500 residential units of Rumah Kasih Johor (RKJ) by 2026 to help the poor, asnaf and the B40 group own homes.

According to him, the allocation for building RKJ, sold at RM75,000 to RM85,000 per unit, is RM56.5 million.

Advertisement

Regarding the financing of Johor Affordable Housing (RMMJ), he said Johor was the state that recorded the highest number of offers under the Skim Jaminan Kredit Perumahan Berhad (SJKP).

“From 2021 until now, 5,147 loan offers have been issued to buyers of affordable homes with a total financing of RM889.4 million. This scheme offers financing of up to 120 per cent with a maximum financing rate of RM300,000,” he said.

Mohd Jafni (BN-Bukit Permai) said this when answering an oral question from Sahrihan Jani (BN-Gambir), who wanted to know the state government’s role in the construction of RKJ. — Bernama