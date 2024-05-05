JOHOR BARU, May 5 — The Johor government has identified 120 hotspots where floods frequently occur throughout the state.

Johor Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor said therefore all 16 local authorities (PBT) in the state were asked to resolve the problem in their respective areas in phases over the next few years.

“For example, the Johor Baru City Council (MBJB) aims to solve the flood problem in their 15 hotspots within two years. They have allocated RM15 million for this year and next year.

“Similarly the Kulai Municipal Council (MPKu) also aims to overcome the flood problem in their hotspot areas within the next three or four years,” he told reporters after inspecting the flood mitigation construction works in Precinct 10, Taman Setia Indah here today.

He also hoped that all 16 PBTs across the state could plan measures to overcome the flood problem for the long term in their respective areas to ensure that the matter can be fully overcome.

“We need to think for the next 10 years because there are still many development areas being planned,” he said, adding that the method of solving problems that only focus on one affected area are no longer relevant nowadays.

Regarding the flood mitigation project in Precinct 10, Mohd Jafni said MBJB allocated RM6.5 million for the construction of a retention wall two metres high and 430 metres long.

“This location is one of the hotspots where floods have occurred more than 10 times in the last 10 years. This is a long-term solution made by the responsible party,” he said. — Bernama