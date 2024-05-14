KUCHING, May 14 — The federal government has approved an allocation of RM34.2 million to install a flood forecasting and warning system at Sungai Sarawak here and Sungai Batang Rajang in Sibu.

Sarawak Deputy Premier and Minister of Public Health, Local Government and Housing Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian said the RM34.2 million was approved as part of the allocation given to the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID).

“It (the project) is currently under detailed design and the Sarawak DID is expected to call for a tender by the third quarter of 2024,” he said when winding up for his ministry at the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly here today.

He said the DID also received RM8.6 million under the National Hydrological Network Programme to set up 10 new hydrological stations and upgrade 76 existing hydrological stations statewide.

“The project is ongoing and scheduled to be completed by the second quarter of 2024,” he added. — Bernama

