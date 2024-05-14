KUCHING, May 14 — State Women, Early Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah today said the findings by the federal Ministry of Health (MoH) between 2012 and 2022 on mental health issues in Sarawak were worrying.

She said the findings based on the National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) found the prevalence of mental health issues in the state was at 35.8 per cent, with the highest number coming from the Bumiputera community aged 16 and above.

She said the findings also revealed that one in eight teenagers had suicidal thoughts and one in 10 had attempted suicide, a trend that has been on the rise since 2012.

Fatimah said one in four admitted to feeling depressed, with girls more prone to depression than boys.

“There is an increase in secondary school students in Sarawak who are feeling lonely, and unable to sleep due to worry,” Fatimah said in her winding-up speech in the Sarawak Legislative Assembly.

She said the police recorded 286 suicide cases in Sarawak between 2017 and 2023.

“Out of the total, 243 or 85 per cent were men and 43 or 15 per cent were women, with the highest incidences in Kuching (72 cases); followed by Miri (46 cases); and Sibu (44 cases).

“As for May this year, 20 suicide cases were recorded,” she said.

She said every suicide is a tragedy that affects families, friends, colleagues, and communities.

“The impact is devastating and far-reaching, even long after the people dear to them have taken their own life.

“Hence, my ministry hopes that amendments to the Mental Health Act in 2023 to decriminalise suicide attempts will encourage vulnerable individuals to seek help without fear,” she added.

She said her ministry has been coordinating integrated social support to address the concerns contained in the research findings.

She said the ministry is also implementing targeted intervention to address mental health and the issues affecting the vulnerable groups in the community.

*If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. A full list of Befrienders contact numbers and state operating hours is available here: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia. There are also free hotlines for young people: Talian Kasih at 15999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR)(daily 12pm-12am); Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service (03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392); and Jakim’s Family, Social and Community Care Centre (WhatsApp 0111-959 8214).