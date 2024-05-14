JOHOR BARU, May 14 — Thirteen foreign women aged between 22 and 49 were rescued from forced sex work in the Johor state capital and Kulai recently, Johor police chief M. Kumar announced today.

He said eight people were arrested by the Johor Baru North Criminal Investigation Department’s anti-vice, gambling and secret societies division (D7) during an operation on several rental houses carried out between April 21 and May 1.

“Police also apprehended five men and three women, consisting of locals and foreigners, aged between 24 and 50, during the raids.

“Among those arrested was the syndicate’s mastermind, while the other suspects were the premises caretaker, transporters and three women,” he told a news conference at the state police headquarters here.

He added that the case was investigated under Section 12 of the Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (ATIPSOM) Act 2007, Section 12(1)(f) of the Passport Act 1966 and Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

Kumar said investigators also seized 24 foreign passports, 13 mobile phones, 41 condoms, four keys, four access cards, RM8,730 in cash, a customer notebook and a Proton Exora car during the raids.

Investigators believe the foreign women had been tricked into coming to work in Malaysia as domestic workers or factory operators as they had entered the country with proper immigration documents and legal agents, but were then “sold to the syndicates for between RM7,000 and RM10,000 per person”.

“Those forced into the illicit trade are believed to serve from 30 to 35 customers a day,” he said.

He added that investigations so far showed most of the clients were foreign men who paid between RM100 and RM200 for a session, and RM300 for a whole night.

“After being sold to the syndicates, the victims were closely guarded to avoid their escape.

“The syndicate members will keep the victims’ mobile phones and passports to avoid outside communication.

“If any of the victims wanted to opt out, they needed to pay RM11,000 each to secure their release,” he said.

Kumar said checks with the foreign women forced into sex work had not been paid their promised salary of RM2,300 a month.

He said the syndicate is believed to be run by a Malaysian man.

“The syndicate has been active in the state since last November,” he said.

Kumar said the rescued foreign women have been placed in temporary shelters for 21 days and their respective embassies have been notified.