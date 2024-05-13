KUCHING, May 13 — A 54-year-old man was spared the gallows today after the Federal Court commuted his death sentence for the 2013 murders of his wife and two children in Sibu to 40 years in prison.

A three-member panel made the unanimous decision after accepting an application by lawyer Lau Le Bin, representing Jacob Tiang Lee Yee, in accordance with Section 3(1) of the Revision of Sentence of Death and Imprisonment for Natural Life (Temporary Jurisdiction of the Federal Court) Act 2023.

The panel comprised Justices Datuk Rhodzariah Bujang, Datuk Nordin Hassan and Datuk Hanipah Farikullah.

Tiang was sentenced to death on December 17, 2014 after he was found guilty of murdering wife Ling Yung Ming, 40, daughter Christine, 14, and son Victor, 2, at the family’s house in Pulau Li Hua between 6.20am and 9.50am on July 5, 2013.

Based on past news reports, Tiang committed the murders as he owed moneylenders millions of ringgit.

On August 16, 2016, the Court of Appeal upheld the conviction and death sentence imposed by the High Court.

On September 19 last year, Tiang filed a Notice of Motion to the Federal Court to request for his death sentence to be commuted to imprisonment.

DPP Datin Asmah Musa appeared for the prosecution. — The Borneo Post