KOTA BARU, May 13 — The government welcomes airline companies to initiate international flight operations at Sultan Ismail Petra Airport (LTSIP) near Pengkalan Chepa, here.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said, however, these airlines must obtain prior permission and approval from the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) and the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom).

“Actually, there are no issues for airlines to commence international flights from LTSIP, such as routes from Singapore, Thailand or any country in the Asian region. It is up to them,” he told reporters today.

Earlier, Loke attended the opening ceremony of the First Phase Operation of LTSIP’s expansion and upgrade project here, with state Public Works, Infrastructure, Water and Rural Development Committee chairman Dr Izani Husin also present.

Advertisement

Prior to this, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the federal government agreed with the Kelantan government’s proposal to extend LTSIP’s runway by 400 metres to transform it into an international airport and would ask the Transport Minister to expedite the ongoing construction project.

Phase 1 of the new LTSIP terminal, which started operating on May 1, can accommodate 1.5 million passengers, while construction for Phase 2, which is expected to accommodate four million passengers, is set to commence immediately.

Loke also gave assurance that the construction of Phase 2 of LTSIP would not encounter any issues and would be completed according to schedule. — Bernama

Advertisement