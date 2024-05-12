KUALA NERUS, May 12 — The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) is confident that all state governments are ready to implement the salary adjustments for their civil servants in line with the decision of the federal government regarding the implementation of the new Public Service Remuneration Scheme (SSPA), which is expected to come into effect this December.

Its president Datuk Adnan Mat said so far, several states including Penang, Perak, Selangor, Sabah, and Sarawak have given positive feedback and expressed readiness to follow the government’s steps in raising civil servants’ salaries as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on May 1.

He said that some other states are still taking a wait-and-see approach to study the details of the salary increase before a final decision can be made.

“History shows that since 2000 there is no record of any state rejecting salary increases. They are just waiting for the details (of the salary increase) to be finalised by the federal government and it will be welcomed by all state governments.

“... but this matter is still early to be discussed,” he said when met at Majlis Santunan Budi Aidilfitri Madani Cuepacs Terengganu at Tok Jiring Hall here today.

On May 1, the Prime Minister announced that the new SSPA would involve a salary increase of over 13 per cent starting Dec 1 this year.

Meanwhile, Adnan expressed hope that the federal government will increase the pension rate for retirees to ensure their welfare is also protected. — Bernama

