PUTRAJAYA, May 11 ― Malaysia welcomed the adoption of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly’s (UNGA) Resolution during the resumed Tenth Emergency Special Session yesterday, which calls for the UN Security Council to reconsider Palestine’s application for full membership in the UN, said the Foreign Ministry.

The ministry widely known as Wisma Putra, in a statement today, said Malaysia co-sponsored the resolution, along with 76 Member States and voted in favour of the Resolution, in line with her unwavering and long-standing position to the Palestinian cause.

“Malaysia will continue her efforts for the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine, based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, as well as the admission of Palestine as a full Member of the United Nations,” the statement read.

The ministry said the Resolution, which received 143 affirmative votes, 9 against and 25 abstentions, calls upon the UN Security Council to reconsider Palestine’s application for admission as a full UN Member State, after it was blocked by a veto last month.

The Foreign Ministry also noted that the overwhelming support for the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, including the right to their independent State of Palestine, signifies the international community’s steadfast commitment towards achieving lasting peace in the Middle East.

The Resolution also confers the State of Palestine additional rights and privileges that enable full participation in the sessions and work of the UN, it added.

Earlier, Anadolu Agency reported UNGA yesterday overwhelmingly endorsed a resolution calling for the reevaluation of Palestine's UN membership bid and granting additional rights.

The resolution, which was spearheaded by the United Arab Emirates (on behalf of the Arab Group), was adopted by overwhelming consensus on Friday.

Co-sponsored by Turkiye along with nearly 80 member states, the resolution expressed “deep regret and concern” over veto of the US at the UN Security Council on April 18, reported Anadolu. ― Bernama