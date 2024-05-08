PUTRAJAYA, May 8 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil today said that the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is ready to assist the police in tracking down the owners of social media accounts accused of spreading hatred targeted at several national footballers.

Fahmi, who is also the Lembah Pantai MP, said, however, the MCMC has yet to receive any requests from the police.

“In general, MCMC will take action if there is an official complaint. I have not received so far a report from MCMC on whether any party has made a complaint against any accounts.

“If the police make any request or application for action to be taken, the MCMC will be ready to assist in the matter.

“This includes making technical matters such as profiling and takedown requests based on reports received. But so far there is none,” he told reporters at a press conference at his ministry, here.

Yesterday, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said police are tracking down the owners of social media accounts accused of spreading hatred targeted at several national footballers, following recent physical attacks against two players.

He said the recent social media posts containing personal attacks on certain national football players should not be taken lightly as they could foster excessive hatred.

Police have arrested two individuals to help in investigations into the incident where national footballer Faisal was splashed with acid at a shopping centre in Kota Damansara, Petaling Jaya, on May 5.



