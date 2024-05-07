MIRI, May 7 — The people are advised against making speculations and spreading unverified information about the health of Dewan Negara President Datuk Mutang Tagal.

The 69-year-old is currently receiving treatment at the National Heart Institute (IJN) in Kuala Lumpur, after having experienced some health issues during his visit to Azerbaijan.

A statement from the Dewan Negara President’s Office said Mutang had arrived back earlier than scheduled in Malaysia at 1am on Monday after having conducted a working visit to Azerbaijian since April 29.

“The Office of the Dewan Negara President requests that all parties to not speculate and spread unverified information about the President’s health status, and that the office would provide due information accordingly,” it said.

“Senator Mutang expresses sincere gratitude to all parties in Malaysia and Azerbaijan who assisted in arranging his medical treatment there and for facilitating his return to Malaysia for further treatment.

“He also appreciates the thoughts and prayers extended for his recovery, and values the time given to him and his family throughout this period,” added the Dewan Negara President’s Office.

Mutang led the Malaysian delegation to attend the Sixth World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, held from May 1 to 3 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Prior to the forum, he had paid courtesy calls on President Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister Ali Asadov, and Speaker of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova, as well as attended meetings and briefings by local industry players.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Lun Bawang Association Miri City branch chairman Agong Upai said the community was concerned about Mutang’s health.

“We are all praying for his speedy recovery. We had a gathering at my house last night (Monday) to pray for Datuk Mutang’s recovery,” he said when contacted today. — The Borneo Post