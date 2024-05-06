KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — The remand period for five police officers and personnel linked to a RM1.25 million extortion case will be extended tomorrow, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said.

He confirmed the matter today, adding that the five suspects, 38 to 50, had been remanded for four days since Saturday, adding that another police officer has been detained, bringing the total number of arrests linked to the case to six.

“We will extend the remand for all of them tomorrow for further investigation,” he told Bernama briefly when met at the 2024 Defence Service Asia and National Security (NATSEC) Asia exhibition here today.

The IGP had announced that three officers with the rank of Assistant Commissioner (ACP), Deputy Superintendent (DSP) and Inspector from the Bukit Aman Commercial Criminal Investigation Department (CCID) were arrested on Friday to facilitate investigations into an extortion case after a police report was lodged the day before.

The other two police personnel arrested were an Inspector and a Sergeant. — Bernama

