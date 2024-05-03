KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — Three senior police officers from the Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (JSJK) were detained today to assist in the investigation of an alleged RM1.25 million extortion case.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the three officers, with ranks of ACP (Assistant Commissioner of Police), DSP (Deputy Superintendent of Police) and Inspector, aged between 38 and 50 years old, were taken in around Jalan Tun Razak here.

“An investigation paper has been opened and based on the preliminary investigations, all the suspects denied being involved in the case,” he said here today.

He said the police report was made at 9.20pm yesterday, but refused to comment further.

Razarudin said the application for remand against all three suspects under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code (requires more investigation before an arrest is made) will be made tomorrow.

The investigation is being carried out by the Classified Crime Investigation Unit, Prosecution/Legal Division (D5) of the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department under Section 384 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum 10 years’ jail or a fine or whipping, or any two of the punishments, if convicted.

Razarudin advised the public to not speculate the case as it could interfere with investigations.

“We will carry out a thorough investigation and are actively gathering intelligence information and sufficient evidence to ensure that all those involved can be brought to justice,” he said. — Bernama