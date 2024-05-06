BUTTERWORTH, May 6 — A supervisor died after falling from a height of more than 20 metres while inspecting maintenance work carried out on a ladle crane at a manufacturing plant here yesterday.

Penang Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) Hairozie Asri said the initial investigation found that the victim was a 51-year-old local citizen and a supervisor who was overseeing ladle crane maintenance work carried out by workers at the factory.

“A team of Penang DOSH (JKKP) investigative officers went to the scene of the incident to conduct an investigation as soon as they received information about it. The victim reportedly died at the scene after falling from a height of more than 20 metres,” he said tonight.

In relation to that, Hairozie said a stop-work notice was issued immediately on the work in the incident area at the factory until the investigation is completed.

He said the employer was also instructed to carry out an internal investigation to identify the cause of the incident, outline improvement measures and present a report to DOSH.

“Penang DOSH will carry out a follow-up investigation by obtaining relevant documents, and recording statements with witnesses identified and follow-up visits to the factory after improvement and prevention measures have been taken,” he said.

According to him, it is the employer’s responsibility under Section 15(1) of the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994 to ensure safety and health at the workplace. — Bernama

