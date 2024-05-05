BUKIT MERTAJAM, May 5 — The Penang Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) issued an immediate stoppage notice on the loading and unloading of hollow pipes at a factory in Simpang Ampat, near here after a lorry driver was crushed to death by falling pipes.

Its director Hairozie Asri said his department had also instructed the employer to conduct an internal investigation to identify the cause of the incident and measures for improvement and put up a case presentation to the Penang DOSH.

“Our team has conducted an investigation after receiving information regarding an accident involving a 60-year-old local man who died when six bundles of “hollow pipes” weighing more than 5,000 kilogrammes fell on him on April 29.

“From the preliminary investigation carried out, it was found that the victim was a lorry driver of the factory and he had gone to the beam and hollow pipe storage warehouse after eating at the canteen before being hit by the pipes,” he said today.

He said the Penang DOSH will carry out a follow-up investigation by obtaining relevant documents and recording conversations during the inspection to identify witnesses as well as follow-up visits after improvement and preventive measures have been taken by the factory.

He said it is the employer’s responsibility under Section 15(1) of the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994 to ensure safety and health at the workplace. — Bernama